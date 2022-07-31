Five children drown in pond in Rajasthan

Five children drowned in a pond in Ramsinghpur of Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district while taking a bath on Sunday, police said.

The tragic incident took place in Udasar village, SHO, Ramsinghpur, Dolaram Vishnoi said.

The deceased were identified as Vishal (10) and his sister Bhavna (8), Ankit (10), Ashu (10), and Nisha (13).

Their bodies have been kept in the mortuary of a local hospital for post-mortem examination, the official said.

