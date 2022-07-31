Left Menu

JK Police finest example of superior internal security machinery: LG

He congratulated the senior officials for providing all-round training to the recruits.We need to work with greater commitment in eliminating the new emerging threats posed by subversive elements.

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Police is the finest example of superior internal security machinery for the protection of the integrity and sovereignty of the country, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Sunday. Sinha was addressing the attestation cum passing out parade of Jammu and Kashmir Police Constables at Manigam Police Training School. ''Jammu Kashmir Police is the finest example of superior internal security machinery with its skill, dedication, mobility and resolve to protect the integrity and sovereignty of the country. Over a period of time they have shown that where there is a will, there is a way forward,'' Sinha said at the function in Ganderbal district. He congratulated the senior officials for providing all-round training to the recruits.

''We need to work with greater commitment in eliminating the new emerging threats posed by subversive elements. The forces need to redouble their efforts to control such activities orchestrated by adversaries working with evil design and evil intent,'' the LG said.

He lauded the role of the police in maintaining law and order, tackling drug syndicates and carrying out anti-terror operations.

''Along with the responsibility to maintain law and order, crackdown against drug syndicate and anti-terror operations, police has won the confidence and affection of citizens by ensuring secure environment for all-round development and peace,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

