2 held for robbing man in southwest Delhi

Two bike-borne men allegedly robbed valuables from a man who was inside his car near a petrol pump in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said on Sunday. The two men -- Shivam (30) and Ravi (28) -- were listed as ''Bad Characters'' at the Dabri police station and have been arrested using technical surveillance, they said. After robbing the man, the accused tried to flee but the victim hit their bike with his car and they down but still managed to escape leaving their two-wheeler behind, police said. The police said Shivam was previously involved in 41 cases, including robbery, snatching, and theft, while Ravi was involved in five such cases. The incident took place in Dwarka sector-23. The complainant stated that while going from Mangolpuri to Pochanpur in Dwarka on July 27, he reached near a petrol pump in sector 19 when two unknown men on a motorcycle forcefully took away his wallet containing Rs 8,000, Aadhaar and PAN card and driving license, police said. When the men were trying to flee, the complainant hit their bike with his car and both fell. The duo fled from the spot leaving their motorcycle behind, police said. A case was registered under sections 392 (robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said, ''Our team visited the spot and checked the CCTV footage and route followed by the robbers.

''On July 28, acting on a tip-off and based on technical and manual surveillance, a trap was laid at a park in Dabri. Two men were seen coming on a motorcycle. On seeing the police team, they tried to escape but were apprehended.'' During interrogation, the accused confessed to their crime and also revealed that the motorcycle used in the robbery was stolen. The police said Rs 4,700 in cash and IDs of the complainant were also recovered from their possession.

