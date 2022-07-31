Left Menu

Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 31 lakh seized, Myanmarese among eight arrested

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 31-07-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:28 IST
Mizoram: Heroin worth Rs 31 lakh seized, Myanmarese among eight arrested
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Heroin worth Rs 31.2 lakh has been seized and eight people, including a Myanmarese, have been arrested in separate incidents in Mizoram over the last few days, an Excise official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, Excise officials nabbed a Myanmar national and seized 500 gm of heroin worth Rs 6 lakh from his possession at Hnahlan village in Champhai district on Saturday, he said.

In another incident, officials of the department seized 2.85 kg of heroin worth over Rs 23.4 lakh and arrested five people – three from Tripura and two from Assam – at Dapchhuah village in Mamit district on July 28, the official said.

A vehicle used for transporting the drugs was also seized, he said.

In the third incident, Excise officials seized 154 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.8 lakh and arrested two persons, including a woman, in Aizawl on July 27.

All the accused have been booked under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022