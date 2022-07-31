Left Menu

Heroin valued at Rs 8 crore seized in Assam, 2 held

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-07-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 16:59 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police seized huge quantities of heroin valued at Rs 8 crore in the international market, and arrested two persons for being in possession of the contraband in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the police and CRPF intensified patrolling at Chariali area of the district and intercepted a vehicle coming from Dimapur in Nagaland.

During search operations, 75 boxes of soap cases containing 966 gm of heroin were seized by police, they said.

The duo was apprehended, said Bokajan Sub-Divisional Police Officer John Das. They managed to avoid the usual check points and had entered through a different route from Nagaland, he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, in a tweet, congratulated the Karbi Anglong Police for the operation.

