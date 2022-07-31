Three police personnel arrested for extortion

Three police personnel were arrested for allegedly extorting around Rs 9 lakh from a local lawyer after threatening to implicate him in a false case, officials said on Sunday.

The accused were produced in a city court on Sunday and police have taken them on two days remand. Those arrested have been identified as Constables Sandeep Dagar and Neetu and Special Police Officer (SPO) Anand Kumar. They were deployed at sector 40 police station, they said, adding that three others who were also involved with them are currently absconding.

According to the complainant, on Friday night the three called him outside a hotel and asked him to sit in a car in which they gave him death threats along with that of implicating him in a false case.

He said that he was freed only after he arranged Rs 9 lakh, adding that the next day he went to the police.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against all six accused including cops under sections 387 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of IPC at Sadar police station.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Sadar, Sanjeev Balhara said that preliminary investigation indicated that the police personnel were involved in the entire episode. They were arrested soon after the FIR was lodged. All three have been suspended and a departmental inquiry has been initiated against them, he said. ''The extortion money was taken by the other three accused who are absconding. Our special team conducted raids to arrest them and they will also be nabbed as earliest as possible,'' the ACP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)