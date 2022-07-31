UP: District-level BJP leader, relatives booked for murder after son kills neighbour while playing
- Country:
- India
Police on Sunday registered a case of murder against four people, including a BJP district leader, after his 10-year-old son shot dead a neighbour while playing.
The children were playing 'chor-sipahi' (police-thief) in the neighbourhood under Karari police station limits on Saturday evening when the BJP leader's son ''brought the politician's pistol and it got accidentally fired'' on a 11-year-old boy, Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.
The victim died on the spot, Singh said, adding the case was registered based on a complaint by his father.
The FIR also names the BJP district-level leader's son, his nephew and sister-in-law.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Karari
- Superintendent of Police Samar
- Bahadur Singh
ALSO READ
J-K's Kishtwar to become North India's major power hub: Jitendra Singh
AAP will support Yashwant Sinha in presidential poll: MP Sanjay Singh after party's political affairs committee meeting.
Former Punjab Assembly speaker Nirmal Singh Kahlon dies
Chiranjeevi to present Telugu version of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’
Fencing World C'Ships: India's Karan Singh enters 2nd round with wins against higher-ranked opponents