UP: District-level BJP leader, relatives booked for murder after son kills neighbour while playing

PTI | Kaushambi | Updated: 31-07-2022 19:41 IST
UP: District-level BJP leader, relatives booked for murder after son kills neighbour while playing
Police on Sunday registered a case of murder against four people, including a BJP district leader, after his 10-year-old son shot dead a neighbour while playing.

The children were playing 'chor-sipahi' (police-thief) in the neighbourhood under Karari police station limits on Saturday evening when the BJP leader's son ''brought the politician's pistol and it got accidentally fired'' on a 11-year-old boy, Superintendent of Police Samar Bahadur Singh said.

The victim died on the spot, Singh said, adding the case was registered based on a complaint by his father.

The FIR also names the BJP district-level leader's son, his nephew and sister-in-law.

