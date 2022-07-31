Left Menu

Iran says it responded to EU proposal aimed at salvaging 2015 nuclear deal

On Tuesday, the State Department said it was reviewing Borrell's proposal and would respond to the EU.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2022 20:45 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 20:45 IST
Iran has responded to top European Union diplomat Josep Borrell's proposal aimed at salvaging Tehran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and seeks a swift conclusion to negotiations, the top Iranian nuclear negotiator said on Sunday.

"We shared our proposed ideas, both on substance & form, to pave the way for a swift conclusion of Vienna negotiations," Ali Bagheri Kani tweeted, without giving any more details on Iran's position. "As Iran, we stand ready to conclude the negotiations in a short order, should the other side be ready to do the same."

On Tuesday, Borrell said he had proposed a new draft text to revive the accord under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for relief from economic sanctions. Then-U.S. President Donald Trump reneged on the deal in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran to violate the deal's nuclear limits.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action deal aimed to make it harder for Iran to amass the fissile material for a nuclear weapon, an ambition Iran has long denied, saying its atomic programme was for peaceful purposes. On Tuesday, the State Department said it was reviewing Borrell's proposal and would respond to the EU.

