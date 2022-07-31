Left Menu

Man gets 10 years in jail for abducting, raping minor

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 31-07-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 20:47 IST
Man gets 10 years in jail for abducting, raping minor
  • Country:
  • India

A POCSO court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2019.

Special district government counsel Alka Upamanyu on Sunday said the additional district and sessions court (POCSO Act) on Friday convicted Parvez and also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on him.

Upmanyu said on March 31, 2019, the victim's mother had filed a complaint that Parvez, a resident of Kannauj, took her daughter to Haridwar and raped her.

After returning from Haridwar, the victim told her family about the incident following which an FIR was registered, and Parvez was arrested.

PTI CORR CDN SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in August

Watch planetary pairing, Perseid meteor shower and more celestial events in ...

 Global
4
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022