Man gets 10 years in jail for abducting, raping minor

A POCSO court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of imprisonment for abducting and raping a minor girl in 2019.

Special district government counsel Alka Upamanyu on Sunday said the additional district and sessions court (POCSO Act) on Friday convicted Parvez and also imposed a fine of Rs 12,000 on him.

Upmanyu said on March 31, 2019, the victim's mother had filed a complaint that Parvez, a resident of Kannauj, took her daughter to Haridwar and raped her.

After returning from Haridwar, the victim told her family about the incident following which an FIR was registered, and Parvez was arrested.

