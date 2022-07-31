More parts of Beirut silos could collapse, transport minister says

Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamie told Reuters he feared more parts of the Beirut port silos could collapse imminently after parts of them fell on Sunday afternoon, sending a large cloud of dust and smoke into the air.

The silos were severely damaged in a massive Aug. 4 2020 chemical explosion that left at least 215 dead and thousands injured. Officials warned in recent weeks that portions of the silos could soon collapse.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)