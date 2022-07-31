Left Menu

More parts of Beirut silos could collapse, transport minister says

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 31-07-2022 21:04 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 21:04 IST
Lebanese Transport Minister Ali Hamie told Reuters he feared more parts of the Beirut port silos could collapse imminently after parts of them fell on Sunday afternoon, sending a large cloud of dust and smoke into the air.

The silos were severely damaged in a massive Aug. 4 2020 chemical explosion that left at least 215 dead and thousands injured. Officials warned in recent weeks that portions of the silos could soon collapse.

