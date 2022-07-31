Following are the top headlines at 9 PM: SPORTS SPF31 SPO-CWG-IND-LD LIFT Mizoram teen Jeremy rewrites two Games record on way to sensational CWG gold Birmingham: Jeremy Lalrinnunga endured excruciating pain on his way to a sensational gold medal winning performance at the Commonwealth Games as the teen sensation shattered two CWG weightlifting records, here Sunday. By Tapan Mohanta NATION BOM31 MH-ED-LDALL-RAUT ED searches Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's Mumbai residence, shifts him to agency's office; he alleges frame-up Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) probing a money laundering case on Sunday conducted a search at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's residence in suburban Bhandup for nine hours and questioned him before shifting him to the agency's office in south Mumbai in the evening, sources said.

CAL24 JH-WB-2ND LD CONG MLAs Rs 10cr, ministerial berth to each MLA for toppling J'khand govt: Cong; BJP says attempt to hide own wrong doing Ranchi/Howrah/New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday alleged the BJP was trying to topple the JMM-led government in Jharkhand by offering Rs 10 crore to each MLA, and lodged a police complaint against its three legislators arrested in West Bengal's Howrah with a huge amount of cash. DEL57 DEF-ARMYCHIEF-BHUTAN-LD KING Army Chief meets Bhutan King in Thimphu; focus on boosting enduring strategic ties New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande has met Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and other top civil and military leaders of Bhutan in Thimphu with a focus on boosting ''enduring'' strategic ties. DEL53 BJP-JH-LD CONG MLAS Jharkhand den of corruption: BJP after arrest of 3 Cong MLAs New Delhi: Jharkhand has become a ''den of corruption'', the BJP alleged on Sunday, hitting back at the Congress over the arrest of its three MLAs from the state in West Bengal carrying a large amount of cash. DEL54 MHA-DELHI-3RDLD POLICE CHIEF Sanjay Arora to be new police commissioner of Delhi New Delhi: Sanjay Arora, a Tamil Nadu-cadre IPS officer who headed the paramilitary force ITBP, was appointed as the Delhi Police commissioner on Sunday. DEL60 ADHIR-BIRLA-IRANI Congress MP Adhir Chowdhury demands apology from Irani for not using prefix before President's name New Delhi: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday, demanding that Union minister Smriti Irani tender an ''unconditional apology'' for allegedly yelling the name 'Droupadi Murmu' without using the prefix ''President or Madam''. CAL25 BH-SHAH-2ND LD MEETING Shah asked BJP workers to ensure Modi’s return in 2024: Senior leader after morcha meet Patna: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exhorted BJP workers to strive towards achieving yet another victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls ''with an even bigger majority'', a senior party leader said. LEGAL LGD11 SC-JUDGE-NALSA Legal services institutions should bridge gap of trust deficit among masses towards them: SC judge New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice UU Lalit on Sunday said legal services institutions have to bridge the gap of trust deficit among the common people towards them and for this, an innovative legal aid defence counsel system is being formulated. LGD10 SC-JUDGE-TECHNOLOGY Judiciary needs to shed resistance, adopt modern means of communication like Twitter: Justice Chandrachud New Delhi: The judicial institution has to give up resistance to adopting modern means of communication in order to reach out to the masses and earn the respect of the community at large, or else it will ''lose the game'', Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud said on Sunday, referring to tools like social media platforms. FOREIGN FGN33 UK-PRINCE-DONATION Prince Charles’ charity fund accepted Bin Laden family donation: Report London: A Charitable Fund founded by Britain's Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, accepted a donation from slain al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden's family in 2013, a UK media report claimed on Sunday. By Aditi Khanna PTI RDT RDT RDT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)