AAP municipal councillor shot dead inside gym in Punjab's Malerkotla

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 31-07-2022 22:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 22:18 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor was shot dead inside a gym in Punjab's Malerkotla district on Sunday, police said.

Mohammad Akbar was shot from a close range.

''One person came to the gym and shot him (Akbar),” Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu said.

One bullet hit Akbar and he died on the spot, the police said.

The police said, as of now, it seemed to be the result of a personal enmity and added that investigation was underway.

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera.

In the video, Akbar was seen moving towards an unidentified man inside the gym. As Akbar came close, the assailant took out a weapon and fired at him.

Two persons involved in the killing fled from the spot and efforts were on to trace them, the police said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is in power in Punjab.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

