Left Menu

3rd person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting

A third person who was struck by gunfire in an April shooting at a crowded Iowa nightclub has died, and charges against one of the two suspects will be updated.Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that Marvin Cox, 31, of Cedar Rapids, who was shot in the head on April 10 at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, died July 24.

PTI | Cedarrapids | Updated: 01-08-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 01:40 IST
3rd person dies months after Iowa nightclub shooting

A third person who was struck by gunfire in an April shooting at a crowded Iowa nightclub has died, and charges against one of the two suspects will be updated.

Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that Marvin Cox, 31, of Cedar Rapids, who was shot in the head on April 10 at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids, died July 24. He had been on life support. Nine other people were also hurt that night.

Timothy Rush, 32, was already charged with second-degree murder for killing his 35-year-old girlfriend, who was the mother of his 1-year-old daughter, and several other crimes related to the shooting, including seriously injuring Cox.

Online court records didn't show any new charges against Rush as of Sunday.

Prosecutors have said Rush was working security at the nightclub when he and another man started shooting during a birthday party with more than 100 people in attendance.

The second suspect, Dimione Walker, 29, is charged with shooting and killing 25-year-old Michael Valentine. Walker is being held in Illinois, where he was arrested several days after the shooting. He is awaiting extradition to Iowa.

Rush remains jailed in lieu of USD 1.5 million bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss; MLB roundup: Mariners rally late, end losing streak to Astros and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022