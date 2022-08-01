Left Menu

Australian Parliament considers lifting euthanasia ban

But the landmark law was overturned by the Australian Parliament two years later after four terminally ill people had been legally helped to die, leaving the Northern Territory one of last parts of Australia where doctor-assisted suicide remains banned.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 01-08-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 12:41 IST
Australian Parliament considers lifting euthanasia ban
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Australia

A new bill was introduced in the Australian Parliament on Monday seeking to lift a 25-year ban on doctor-assisted suicide in two territories.

Australia's sparsely populated Northern Territory 1995 became the first place in the world to legalize voluntary euthanasia. But the landmark law was overturned by the Australian Parliament two years later after four terminally ill people had been legally helped to die, leaving the Northern Territory one of the last parts of Australia where doctor-assisted suicide remains banned. "For too long Australians living in the territories have been treated as second-class citizens," government lawmaker Luke Gosling, who represents a Northern Territory electorate, told Parliament. He and fellow legislator Alicia Payne introduced a bill to the House of Representatives that would allow the legislatures of the Northern Territory and Australian Capital Territory to legalize assisted dying. The two territories do not have the same legal rights as the six states, that have each legislated euthanasia laws in recent years. The Australian Parliament does not have the same constitutional power to overturn state laws as it does territory laws. The two territories account for fewer than 1 million of Australia's population of 26 million people.

Payne, who represents an electorate in the Australian Capital Territory, which comprises Canberra and two villages, described her bill as urgent. She described the mercy killing of the terminally ill as an "incredibly important debate that we are not allowed to have simply because of where we live." Conservative government lawmaker Kevin Andrews introduced the bill in 1997 that banned the territories from making assisted suicide laws. A conservative government was again in power in 2018 when a bill failed to overturn the ban. That bill fell two votes short in the Senate. Previous attempts also failed in the Senate in 2008 and 2010.

Since then, Victoria became the first state to legalize assisted suicide in June 2019, and New South Wales in May this year became the last state to pass its own euthanasia laws.

The center-left Labor Party federal government, which was elected in May, has announced it will allow its lawmakers to vote on the bill according to their consciences rather than adopt a party line.

The opposition conservative Liberal Party has also allowed conscience votes on previous euthanasia bills.

The Catholic Church is lobbying federal lawmakers to vote against the bill.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022