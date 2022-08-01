Raj: 4 minor among 5 dead in separate incidents of drowning

Left Menu

Four minors were among five people who drowned in separate incidents in two districts of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. The police said the woman jumped into the tank to rescue her drowning children, but they all died in the incident.

Four minors were among five people who drowned in separate incidents in two districts of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. In Barmer district, Manidevi (26) and her children Lalita (5) and Ramkrishna (3) drowned after falling into a water tank in Chohtan area on Sunday night. The police said the woman jumped into the tank to rescue her drowning children, but they all died in the incident. In Sriganganagar district, Dev (10) and Sunny (9) drowned by slipping into a pond on Monday. They had gone to take a bath in the pond under the Jawahar Nagar police station area limits, officials said.

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

