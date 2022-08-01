Raj: 4 minor among 5 dead in separate incidents of drowning
Four minors were among five people who drowned in separate incidents in two districts of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. The police said the woman jumped into the tank to rescue her drowning children, but they all died in the incident.
- Country:
- India
Four minors were among five people who drowned in separate incidents in two districts of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. In Barmer district, Manidevi (26) and her children Lalita (5) and Ramkrishna (3) drowned after falling into a water tank in Chohtan area on Sunday night. The police said the woman jumped into the tank to rescue her drowning children, but they all died in the incident. In Sriganganagar district, Dev (10) and Sunny (9) drowned by slipping into a pond on Monday. They had gone to take a bath in the pond under the Jawahar Nagar police station area limits, officials said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sunny
- Barmer
- Ramkrishna
- Chohtan
- Rajasthan
- Jawahar Nagar
- Sriganganagar
- Manidevi
- Lalita
ALSO READ
Heavy rainfall in East Rajasthan, more rains expected in next 4-5 days: MeT dept
Rajasthan gets AI-powered tool for fast disposal of cases at Lok Adalat
Rajasthan woman argues with minister over govt project, whisked away by cops
Sole tiger in Ramgarh Reserve in Rajasthan finally gets a mate
Rajasthan BJP MLA demands withdrawal of order on reserved seats in English-medium schools