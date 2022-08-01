Left Menu

Jammu: Daily wagers of Jal Shakti Department stage protest, demand job regularisation

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-08-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 14:58 IST
Hundreds of daily wagers of the Jal Shakti Department staged a protest and blocked a highway in Jammu on Monday to press their demand for regularisation of services.

The Jal Shakti (PHE) Employees and Workers Association, which organised the protest, said the daily wagers have been struggling for over two decades for regularisation of their services.

Waving national flags, the workers assembled outside the office of the Jal Shakti Department and raised slogans against the Jammu and Kashmir administration and in support of their demand. They also blocked a highway.

The protesting workers, who ensure drinking water supply across Jammu, threatened to intensify their protest if their demand was not met.

''We want to warn the government that there will be a massive agitation of hundreds of daily wagers if it fails to fulfil the demand for regularisation of services,'' Ravi Hansi, a union leader, told reporters here.

He alleged that the lieutenant governor's administration was not paying any heed to their demand.

Jal Shakti (PHE) Employees and Workers Association president Som Nath said many of the workers have rendered services to the department for over two decades, but they are still waiting for justice. They are the worst example of exploitation in the country, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

