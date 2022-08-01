MP: Man takes mother's body on motorcycle due to unavailability of hearse at govt hospital

A man had to take his mother's body on a motorcycle for around 80 km, as no hearse was available with the government-run medical college in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol, where the woman had died, and he could not afford a private vehicle. A video of the man riding the two-wheeler with the 60-year-old woman's body placed on a wooden plank surfaced on social media. The management of the Government Medical College in Shahdol, has however, claimed that while there was no ''shav-vahan'' hearse or ambulance available with the facility, the deceased woman's family had also not asked for the vehicle. The woman's son Sundar Yadav said that his mother was being treated at the district hospital, but was referred to the medical college after her condition deteriorated on Saturday night and she died around midnight.

Following the death, Yadav claimed that he had enquired about a hearse at the medical facility, but was informed about the unavailability and even private vehicle operators were demanding Rs 5,000, which he could not afford. He then decided take the corpse home to Godaru in Anuppur district, some 80 km from Shahdol, on a motorcycle after placing on a wooden plank with a pillion rider on Sunday morning, Yadav said.

When asked about the incident, superintendent of the Government Medical College Nagendra Singh told PTI that no hearse was available with the establishment.

Whenever families of the dead request for a vehicle, the hospital management makes it available from the district hospital and local civic body, he said, claiming that the woman's family had not asked for a vehicle.

