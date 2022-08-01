Left Menu

VP Naidu reviews status of railway projects under implementation in Andhra Pradesh

The Vice President wanted early resolution of the technical and administrative issues so that the railway zone could be operationalised soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2022 20:15 IST | Created: 01-08-2022 20:15 IST
VP Naidu reviews status of railway projects under implementation in Andhra Pradesh
Shri Naidu was also briefed on the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line, Gudur-Vijayawada line and the Guntur-Amaravati-Vijayawada railway line. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today reviewed the status of various railway projects under implementation in the state of Andhra Pradesh. During a meeting with the Union Minister, Shri Ashwini Vaishnav today, he was briefed about the progress of projects allocated to the state after the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Stressing that development of rail infrastructure is crucial for the development of the residual state of Andhra Pradesh, he suggested that the new railway projects, as well as the ongoing projects, be expedited.

In particular, he enquired about the proposed South Coastal Railway Zone headquartered in Visakhapatnam, the pending issues and bottlenecks. The Vice President wanted early resolution of the technical and administrative issues so that the railway zone could be operationalised soon.

Shri Naidu was also briefed on the Nadikudi-Srikalahasti railway line, Gudur-Vijayawada line and the Guntur-Amaravati-Vijayawada railway line. He advised the remaining issues should also be solved in a timely manner with the cooperation of the state government.

It may be noted that as per Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014 the Government of India had decided to set up a number of projects in the bifurcated state of Andhra Pradesh. The Vice President has been reviewing the status of the projects and meeting with various Union Ministers in this regard.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifest in patients, say docs

Monkeypox vs Chickenpox: Difference in way symptoms on both diseases manifes...

 India
2
CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win match for both

CWG 2022: Pakistan wins toss, opts to bat first against India in must-win ma...

 United Kingdom
3
Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in kidney cancer trial; Brazil reports first monkeypox death outside Africa in the current outbreak and more

Health News Roundup: Bristol Myers drug combo fails to meet the main goal in...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community Shield; Motor racing-Timing is right for Vettel to go, says Red Bull boss and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Klopp praises Nunez as Liverpool win Community S...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022