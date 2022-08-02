LATAM POLITICS TODAY-Argentine economy superminister announces advisers

The latest in Latin American politics today:

Economy superminister Massa prepares to take reins BUENOS AIRES - New economy superminister Sergio Massa announced his top advisers as he prepared to be sworn in to his role on Wednesday. The names include Eduardo Setti, an economist with experience in the capital markets, whom Massa tapped as finance secretary.

The decision comes days after Massa was appointed to lead the government's new ministry of the economic area, a redesign of several ministries made by the government aiming to combat high inflation, a paralyzing fiscal deficit and a currency at historic lows against the dollar. Local media said Massa would travel to the United States and France at the end of August to meet with authorities from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Club of Paris. Argentina has a $44 billion debt with the Fund and is negotiating $2 billion in outstanding debt with the Paris Club.

Colombia attorney general asks, again, to shelve case against ex-president Uribe BOGOTA - Colombia's attorney general's office said on Monday it would again request a judge's approval to shelve a bribery and fraud case against former President Alvaro Uribe, the latest salvo in a deeply polarizing and long-running investigation.

Uribe and several allies are being investigated over alleged witness tampering to discredit accusations he had ties to right-wing paramilitaries. Uribe has always denied the allegations. The attorney general's office had previously asked to curtail the probe, after it said it had found Uribe's conduct did not constitute a crime. But in April a judge denied the request, saying there existed a possible case of bribery.

Mexican, Brazilian monkeypox responses draw concern MEXICO CITY - Public health specialists and doctors are sounding alarms over what they see as tepid responses to the spread of monkeypox in Latin America's largest countries.

"We are not seeing the necessary measures taken, nor the necessary importance given to monkeypox," said Dr. Sergio Montalvo, a sexual health specialist in Mexico City. More than two-thirds of Latin America's confirmed cases of the viral disease are in Brazil, which has documented over 970 cases, followed in number by Peru and Mexico.

Luxembourg banks told to freeze Ecuador assets amid Perenco dispute, documents show LONDON - A Luxembourg bailiff has ordered banks to freeze Ecuador's assets in the country as a result of a dispute over a $391 million settlement award that Anglo-French oil company Perenco says remains unpaid, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Ecuador's government pledged in June 2021 to honor the debt, awarded Perenco by the World Bank's International Centre for Investment Disputes, which ruled Ecuador had unlawfully ended a production-sharing agreement with the company. The country's solicitor general said last year that due to tight finances the government had contacted Perenco to negotiate a payment plan. Chile's Boric takes center stage as vote over new constitution nears

SANTIAGO, Aug 1(Reuters) - The race to approve or reject Chile's new constitution in September enters its final weeks as the "no" vote remains ahead and progressive President Gabriel Boric has taken a more active role in the race. According to a poll released on Sunday by Cadem, 38% of voters plan to approve the new text, up from a low of 33% in late June. Despite weeks of growing support, the "yes" vote dropped 1 point compared with last week and still trails those planning to reject by 10 points.

Venezuela's slowing inflation is surprising in more ways than one CARACAS - As the world struggles to contain rising prices, Venezuela, where hyperinflation has driven millions abroad, is managing to slow it - and in an unexpected way.

President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government has succeeded in tapping the brakes on inflation with a toolbox of orthodox economic policies, five sources familiar with the matter and analysts said. Surging oil prices have also provided the OPEC nation with needed revenues. (Compiled by Steven Grattan Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)