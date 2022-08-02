London Fire Brigade says 100 firefighters called to fire on Rigby Lane in Hayes
Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2022 05:00 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 05:00 IST
London Fire Brigade said in a tweet on Tuesday that 15 fire engines and around 100 firefighters have been called to a fire on Rigby Lane in Hayes (https://bit.ly/3Q2Dsfw).
Details on the cause of the fire and the extent of damage were not known immediately.
