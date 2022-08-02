SC-CASES
- Country:
- India
Aug 2: Important cases in Supreme Court * SC to hear batch of pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and the change in law concerned. * SC to hear appeal of DMK MP Kanimozi against Madras HC order in a case in which it was alleged that she did not show proper IT returns of her husband in election affidavit.
* SC to hear bail pleas of Christian Michel James, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland chopper scam , in cases lodged by CBI and the ED. * SC to hear plea of NGO 'CPIL' against appointment of Rakesh Asthana, now retired, as Delhi Police Commissioner.
