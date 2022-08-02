Left Menu

Aug 2 Important cases in Supreme Court SC to hear batch of pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and the change in law concerned. SC to hear plea of NGO CPIL against appointment of Rakesh Asthana, now retired, as Delhi Police Commissioner.

Aug 2: Important cases in Supreme Court * SC to hear batch of pleas challenging extension of tenure of ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra and the change in law concerned. * SC to hear appeal of DMK MP Kanimozi against Madras HC order in a case in which it was alleged that she did not show proper IT returns of her husband in election affidavit.

* SC to hear bail pleas of Christian Michel James, alleged middleman in AgustaWestland chopper scam , in cases lodged by CBI and the ED. * SC to hear plea of NGO 'CPIL' against appointment of Rakesh Asthana, now retired, as Delhi Police Commissioner.

