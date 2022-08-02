Grenade attack on police post in J-K's Ramban
- Country:
- India
Terrorists hurled a grenade at a police post in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district early Tuesday, prompting police and Army to launch a massive cordon and search operation in the area.
The grenade exploded on the roof of the police post without causing injuries to anyone, sources said. Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said, ''A grenade blast has occurred near the premises of police post Ind, which falls in the jurisdiction of police station Gool''.
Earlier, police sources had said that a crude bomb had been hurled at the police post.
The ADGP said the Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) has claimed responsibility for the attack in a letter.
The special operation group (SoG) and Army teams have been mobilised for cordon and search operations, the ADGP said.
An alert has been sounded in the district and a case registered.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu Kashmir Ghaznavi Force
- ADGP
- JKGF
- Kashmir
- Gool
- Police Mukesh Singh
- Army
- Jammu
ALSO READ
Army captain, JCO killed in accidental grenade blast along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch: Officials.
LeT module brings 4 terrorists from Kashmir to Pir Panjal area in Jammu; teams dispatched for crackdown
Conducting Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir EC's prerogative: Centre
70th day: Kashmiri Pandit employees continue their protest for relocation outside Valley
6,000 transit accommodations approved for Kashmiri migrants employed in Valley: MoS Rai to RS