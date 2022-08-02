SharonPly joins the Chess Celebrations with its own 'Yaanai Chess'!

As Chennai hosts the 44th International chess Olympiad, SharonPly has launched a series of Chess contests and quizzes for the public. SharonPly is the leading Plywood brand being manufactured in INDIA'S LARGEST factory on the outskirts of Chennai.

SharonPly's spokesperson has this to say -: In Chess which originated in India, the piece ROOK that is on both ends of the squares is called YAANAI and HAATHI in Hindi. Yaanai pieces are very important in chess. It is said that 2 rooks are more valuable than the queen! Because most 'end-games' will have just the rooks and a few pawns to protect the King. So YAANAI chess focuses on the ending of a game or the winning moment of the game.'' One can visit the social media pages of SHARONPLY INDIA to participate and win prizes. SharonPly is also Supporting the State Chess Tournament conducted by Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department. SharonPly believes the game of chess if introduced to children at an early age, can bring about better focus and strategizing skills in them. SharonPly keeps having many initiatives of CSR and public interest. One such is the annual #IAMSTRONGEST AWARDS that recognize those who selflessly serve society against all odds with determination and courage. Another is SharonPly's campaign against single-use plastic at Zoological park and Airport. Yet another is the Free water bowls that are placed for stray animals and birds during summer. SharonPly also distributes thousands of saplings to the public. With many more socially responsible campaigns to its credit, SharonPly is also the leader in quality. SharonPly is the ONLY plywood brand in India to be accepted and exported to Japan - the world leader in plywood technology. More information is available on the website www.sharonply.com (Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.).

