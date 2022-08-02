Left Menu

Man held for conspiracy to murder TRS MLA

A man was taken into custody here on Tuesday for allegedly conspiring to murder a ruling TRS MLA, police said.Based on a complaint from Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy that the man came to his house to attack him, the police registered a case on charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-08-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Based on a complaint from Armoor MLA Jeevan Reddy that the man came to his house to attack him, the police registered a case on charge of conspiracy to commit murder. The man in his 40s, husband of a suspended sarpanch, who was found moving in a suspicious manner in Reddy's house at Banjara Hills was caught by the legislator's security personnel, and after checking him they found an air pistol and a knife from his possession and informed the police, they said.

A country-made weapon was also seized from a car outside the MLA's house, in which the man had come, a police official said. During the course of investigation, it was found that the man, had bore grude against Reddy for ''suspending'' his sarpanch wife from the party and hence allegedly planned to attack him over the matter, police said. The man who is known to the MLA gained entry into his house and in CCTV footage he is seen moving on the ground floor of the MLA's residence.

Police are suspecting that the man also kept a watch on the MLA's movements and that he was being further questioned in connection with the conspiracy and also recovery of the weapon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

