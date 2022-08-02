Russia says it carries out strikes in Ukraine's Mykolaiv, Kharkiv regions
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-08-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 17:25 IST
Russia's defense ministry said on Tuesday it had carried out deadly strikes against Ukrainian forces in the Mykolaiv and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine.
