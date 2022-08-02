Left Menu

117 Chinese nationals deported between 2019 to 2021 for visa violation: MoS Rai

As many as 117 Chinese nationals were deported between 2019 to 2021 for violation of visas, informed Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday in Lok Sabha.

Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
As many as 117 Chinese nationals were deported between 2019 to 2021 for violation of visas, informed Union Minister for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on Tuesday in Lok Sabha. In a response to Congress Lok Sabha MP K Suresh, MoS Home Rai informed the Lok Sabha that between 2019 to 2021, 81 Chinese nationals were given Leave India Notice, 117 were deported and 726 were placed on the adverse list for violating visa conditions and the other illegal acts.

Nityanand Rai further informed the Lower House that the Government maintains the records of such foreigners (including Chinese nationals) who enter with valid travel documents. Some of such foreigners overstay beyond the visa period owing to ignorance or under compelling circumstances like a medical emergency or other personal reasons "In genuine cases, where overstay is unintentional or because of ignorance or under compelling circumstances, the period of overstay is regularized after charging the penalty fees and visa is extended if required," Rai said.

MoS Home further said that where overstay is found to be intentional or unjustifiable, appropriate action is taken as per the Foreigners Act 1946 including the issuance of a Leave India Notice to the foreigner and charging penalty/visa fees. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

