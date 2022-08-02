Left Menu

Three killed, five wounded in Russian shelling of bus - Ukrainian military

The incident happened on Aug. 1 as the bus was heading from the village of Starosilya, which is under Russian control, to the Ukrainian-held city of Kryvyi Rih. Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern command of Ukraine's military, said the vehicle came under mortar fire near the village of Dovhove.

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the southern command of Ukraine's military, said the vehicle came under mortar fire near the village of Dovhove. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians, though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

