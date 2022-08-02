Left Menu

Arunachal Pradesh governor praises Indian Army

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:41 IST
Governor Brig (Retd) Dr. B D Mishra on Tuesday lauded the contribution of the Indian Army towards the well-being and security of the people living in the northeast region. The governor’s appreciation came when General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Eastern Command Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, called on him at Raj Bhawan here.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of national security, road connectivity, the Agnipath scheme, and recruitment of local youth in the Indian Army.

Mishra complimented the Army Commander for his and his staff’s help in the recruitment process of local youth, an official communiqué informed.

The governor suggested that the armed forces should organise more awareness and motivational camps for the recruitment of local youth in different parts of the state.

The governor also took up the issue of constant review of the plans for strengthening the border areas and emphasised goodwill civic actions and welfare of the people by the armed forces in the rural and far-flung areas.

Lt Gen Kalita, who is on a two-day visit to the state, assured the governor of his cooperation in the recruitment process and instil a sense of security among the people, the communiqué added.

