Maha: Teen drowns in reservoir in Palghar

The death came to light, when the remaining boys returned home without Abhishekh and were taken to a police station, where they informed about the drowning, the official said. During the probe, the police found that the boys had thrown the victims mobile phone and bag, he said, adding that the matter is being probed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2022 19:45 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 19:45 IST
A 18-year-old boy drowned while swimming in a reservoir in Vasai-Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday morning, when a group of four boys from Kalina area of suburban Santacruz here went for a swim in the reservoir in the neighbouring district, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

