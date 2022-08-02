Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 02-08-2022 20:23 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 20:21 IST
Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations begin at Telangana Raj Bhavan
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Tuesday appealed to the people to gear up for the grand celebration of Har Ghar Tiranga.

The Governor distributed national flags to the Raj Bhavan sanitation staff at a special function held at the Raj Bhavan, here, an official release said.

Referring to the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, she stated that it would be a right opportunity for all of our country people to showcase and celebrate the vibrant democracy of our nation and cherish its 75 years of independence.

On the occasion, Soundararajan also distributed clothes and other material to the sanitation staff of the Raj Bhavan and the GHMC sanitation workers who offer their services in and around the Raj Bhavan.

The gesture was in view of the recent flood situation and suffering caused to the sanitation staff, it said.

The Governor also urged the people to take the precaution dose for the COVID-19 as part of the free distribution of the precaution dose being given across the country.

Referring to the ongoing Breastfeeding Week campaign, Soundararajan appealed for better awareness about the benefits of breastfeeding for the healthy future of the child and the mother, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

