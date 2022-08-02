Left Menu

Taiwan's defense ministry: reports of China's Su-35 jets crossing Taiwan Strait are false

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 02-08-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 21:05 IST
Taiwan's defense ministry: reports of China's Su-35 jets crossing Taiwan Strait are false
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Taiwan's defense ministry said late on Tuesday that Chinese state media reports about China's Su-35 fighter jets crossing the sensitive Taiwan Strait separating the island from China were false.

The ministry said in a statement it had a full grasp of activities near Taiwan and would appropriately dispatch forces in reaction to "enemy threats."

(Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
2
K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - minister

K-pop's BTS may still be able to perform while doing military service - mini...

 Korea Rep
3
USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

USDA getting tougher on salmonella in chicken products

 United States
4
Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from international cricket, cites 'team environment' as reason

Star West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin announces retirement from intern...

 Antigua

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022