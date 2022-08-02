Important cases heard in Supreme Court on Aug 2 (Tuesday)

Important cases heard in the Supreme Court on Aug 2 (Tuesday) * SC seeks a response of the Centre and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in 10 days on a batch of petitions challenging the extension of tenure of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director and the amended law allowing such extensions up to five years.

* SC comes down heavily on the Maharashtra Wakf Board for removing Attorney General K K Venugopal as its counsel before the hearing on a batch of pleas relating to legal questions on the donation of land by Muslims and its position under wakf' laws, saying this is not the way you behave with the Attorney General (AG). * SC says it would set up a bench to hear a batch of pleas challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict refusing to lift the ban on hijab in educational institutions of the state, and added one of the judges was unwell leading to a delay.

* SC agrees to consider the request of the Supreme Court Bar Association that August 11, a working day in the apex court, be declared a holiday on account of Raksha Bandhan'.

