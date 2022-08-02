Jharkhand HC seeks FIR against advocate arrested in Kolkata

The Jharkhand High Court on Tuesday sought the FIR registered against advocate Rajeev Kumar, who has been arrested by the Kolkata Police in an extortion case. Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the advocate's father Satyadev Roy seeking his son's production, a division bench of Chief Justice Dr Ravi Ranjan and Justice Sujit Narayan Prasad observed that the plea does not survive as the Kolkata Police has confirmed that Kumar was arrested by the Hare Street police station on July 31.

Ritu Kumar, the president of the Advocates Association of Jharkhand High Court, argued the case for Kumar.

The division bench posted the matter for further hearing on August 10, and directed that the FIR registered against the advocate be presented before the court.

Members of the association had abstained from judicial work on August 1 to protest against Kumar's arrest.

Kumar was arrested by the Kolkata Police on the basis of a complaint registered by one Amit Agarwal, a Kolkata-based businessman.

He has been arguing on behalf of petitioners in the shell companies' case against Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

He had also filed a PIL, seeking an independent inquiry into the violence that rocked Ranchi on July 10 over the controversial comments made by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

