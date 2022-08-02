Assam CM directs to set up temporary check-points on Assam-Arunachal border

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday chaired a review meeting on a range of issues with senior officials of the excise department. In the meeting, Chief Minister directed the concerned officials to set up temporary checkpoints along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border in a bid to check the illegal entry of liquor made from the neighbouring state.

Sarma also asked the senior officials to fill up vacancies in grade-3 and grade-4 categories, so that the department functions with full capacity and efficiency. He urged the officials present to carry out their official functions with transparency and honesty.

The Chief Minister further assured them of all assistance from the government in mitigating their genuine grievances related to work and duties. State Excise Minister Parimal Shuklabadya, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Samir Kumar Sinha, along with a host of other senior officials, was present at the meeting.

A senior official of the state excise department said that despite continuous checking, illegal entry of liquor made in Arunachal Pradesh is going on to the areas of the inter-state border. The official further said that, a large number of liquor bottles which were made in the neighbouring state, worth several crores of rupees seized by the Excise department, state police in last six months. (ANI)

