4 arrested, illegal liquor seized in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

Four people were arrested and 55 cartons of illegal liquor seized in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a pick-up van was intercepted at Beesmile four-lane in Mandu police station area, they said.

A total of 55 cartons of beer were seized from the truck, which was coming from Ranchi and heading to Hazaribag, they added.

Four people who were in the vehicle were arrested, police said.

The pick-up van was also seized, they said.

