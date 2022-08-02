Russia's foreign ministry: China has right to take measures to protect sovereignty
Russia's foreign ministry said on Tuesday the visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was a clear provocation.
China has the right to take measures to protect its sovereignty, the ministry added in a statement.
Moscow backed China earlier on Tuesday over the visit, warning Washington that the trip would put the United States on a collision course with Beijing.
