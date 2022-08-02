Lok Sabha passes Wildlife (Protection) Amendment Bill

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill that seeks to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 to insert a new chapter for proper implementation of the Convention on International trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora. In his reply to the debate on the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that development and protection of the environment were not opposed to each other.

He said appropriate development work can be carried out by keeping in mind environmental concerns. He said environment conservation is the constitutional duty of the government. He also said that the government is committed to the conservation of wildlife.

The minister said that in the last eight years protected areas in the country have increased from 693 to 987, which includes fifty-two tiger reserves. He said government works on the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Referring to the points raised by some members from West Bengal, Yadav said protecting Sundarbans is the government's constitutional responsibility. The Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 (the Act) provides for the protection of wild animals, birds and plants and for matters connected therewith or ancillary or incidental with a view to ensuring the ecological and environmental security of the country.

India is a party to the Convention on International trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (the Convention) which requires that appropriate measures are taken to enforce the provisions of the Convention. The Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill 2021 proposes to amend the Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972.

It proposes to amend the preamble to the Act so as to include the aspects of "conservation" and "management" of wildlife which are covered by the Act and rationalise and amend the Schedules to the Act for the purposes of clarity. It also proposes to insert a new chapter for proper implementation of the provisions of the Convention in India, insert provisions to enable control of invasive alien species and insert a provision to allow the State Boards for Wild Life to constitute Standing Committees.

The bill proposes to make amendments for better management of protected areas. It seeks to insert an explanation so as to provide that certain permitted activities such as, grazing or movement of livestock, bona fide use of drinking and household water by local communities shall be considered non-prohibitive under section 29 of the Act.

It also seeks to insert provisions for better care of seized live animals and disposal of seized wildlife parts and products, to allow for transfer or transport of live elephants by a person having ownership certificates in accordance with conditions prescribed by the Central Government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)