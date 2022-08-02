Senior cop 'manhandled' in Thane during NCP protest against Governor comments

A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing a senior police officer in Thane being pushed by protesters during a march against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's ''Gujaratis-Rajasthanis'' comments.

The incident took place on Monday when Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders and workers were marching towards the Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai to protest against the Governor's comments.

The NCP march was stopped midway by a police team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Vinay Rathod. In the viral video, the IPS officer is seen being pushed by some protesters when the police tried to prevent the crowd from moving ahead.

When contacted, an official at the Kopri police station said no offence has been registered so far in connection with the incident.

Koshyari had triggered a huge controversy with his comments that ''Mumbai will have no money if the Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were to leave” the city.

Facing all-around flak for the comments made last week, the Governor on Monday issued an apology.

