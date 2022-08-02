Left Menu

Sena leader appointed by Uddhav accused of intimidation in rape FIR

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-08-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 02-08-2022 23:53 IST
Sena leader appointed by Uddhav accused of intimidation in rape FIR
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered an FIR for rape which names Shiv Sena leader Kedar Dighe for alleged intimidation.

Kedar, nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was appointed as the party's Thane unit chief by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray recently.

According to an official of NM Joshi Marg here, a woman has filed a complaint that Kedar Dighe's friend raped her.

Dighe warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the woman alleged. Further probe is on, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

NASA's Perseverance rover grabs 11th rock sample on Mars

 Global
2
CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

CWI pushes back 3rd T20I against India by one-and-half hours

 Saint Kitts and Nevis
3
This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon mission

This specially trained woolly ESA astronaut will fly on Artemis I Moon missi...

 Global
4
Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

Newly-discovered chemical reactions could explain how life began on Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022