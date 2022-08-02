Sena leader appointed by Uddhav accused of intimidation in rape FIR

Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered an FIR for rape which names Shiv Sena leader Kedar Dighe for alleged intimidation.

Kedar, nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was appointed as the party's Thane unit chief by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray recently.

According to an official of NM Joshi Marg here, a woman has filed a complaint that Kedar Dighe's friend raped her.

Dighe warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the woman alleged. Further probe is on, the official added.

