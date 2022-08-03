Left Menu

Ghaziabad: Four held for stealing valuables from cars throwing eggs at them

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 03-08-2022 00:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 00:09 IST
Four people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly robbing car drivers by throwing eggs, oil and similar things on their windshield to distract them and stealing their valuables, police said on Tuesday.

The gang was involved in more than three dozen instances of such robberies, City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh told the media here.

The accused were nabbed while they were waiting for potential targets on a desolate stretch of road, he said.

They have been identified as Sagar, 23, Raunak, 23, Pawan, 42, and Anjali, 24 -- all residents of Madangir area of Ambedkar Nagar in south Delhi.

The gang confessed to swiping jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh from the car of a trader, a resident of Nehru Nagar colony of Ghaziabad city, near Arthala Metro Station petrol pump on July 8 by throwing crude oil at his windscreen.

Police have recovered gold ornaments, cash, and Alprazolam powder, a chemical narcotic, from their possession, the SP said.

