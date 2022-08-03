India vs WI 3rd T20I Scoreboard

India Innings: Rohit Sharma retired hurt 11 Suryakumar Yadav c Joseph b Drakes 76 Shreyas Iyer st Thomas b Hosein 24 Rishabh Pant not out 33 Hardik Pandya c Thomas b Holder 4 Deepak Hooda not out 10 Extras: (B-1 NB-1 W-5) 7 Total: (For 3 wickets in 19 overs) 165 Fall of wickets: 0/19* 1/105 2/135 3/149 Bowling: Obed McCoy 4-0-34-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-39-0, Dominic Drakes 4-0-33-1, Jason Holder 3-0-30-1, Akeal Hosein 4-0-28-1.

