N.Korea denounces U.S. 'interference' on Chinese internal affairs over Pelosi's Taiwan visit

Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 03-08-2022 02:51 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 02:51 IST
N.Korea denounces U.S. 'interference' on Chinese internal affairs over Pelosi's Taiwan visit
North Korea's foreign ministry on Wednesday criticised what it called U.S. "interference" on China's internal affairs over House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, the North's official KCNA said.

Pelosi arrived in Taiwan late on Tuesday on a trip she said shows an unwavering American commitment to the Chinese-claimed self-ruled island, but China condemned the highest-level U.S. visit in 25 years as a threat to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.

