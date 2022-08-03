U.S. Senate to vote Wednesday on Finland, Sweden NATO accession
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2022 05:15 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 05:15 IST
The U.S. Senate will hold votes on Wednesday on approving Finland's and Sweden's accession into NATO, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Tuesday.
The debate, Schumer said, will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT (1730 GMT).
