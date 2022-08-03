India now home to 75,000 startups: Goyal
- Country:
- India
India in its 75th year of Independence is now home to as many as 75,000 startups, union minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.
In a tweet, the Commerce and Industry Minister said ''These numbers tell the power of a vision. A vision to see innovation & enterprise drive growth.'' ''India is now home to 75,000 startups in the 75th year of Independence and this is only the beginning,'' Goyal said in the tweet.
The minister had recently said the country aspires to become the largest startup ecosystem in the world.
On another occasion, Goyal had appealed to startups to get incorporated and listed in India and not leave the country ''just for few dollars more''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goyal
- Independence
- Piyush Goyal
- India
- Commerce
ALSO READ
PM Modi pays tribute to hero of first war of Independence
Celebrate 75th Independence Day with MMTC-PAMP's Special Edition Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav 999.9 Purest Gold and Silver Coins
Goyal calls for deepening trade ties with Africa; exploring solar energy, startup ecosystem
Nine railway stations in NE illuminated to commemorate 75 years of Independence
Piyush Goyal addresses inaugural session of CII-EXIM Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership