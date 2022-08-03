Retired cop sentenced to four years in disproportionate assets case
A retired police inspector has been sentenced to four years rigorous imprisonment by Lokayukta court here in a disproportionate assets case. The Lokayukta police had filed the case against Sami-ur-Rahman, who was an inspector in the city crime branch (CCB) in 2006 after it found assets to the tune of Rs 79.79 lakh, which was more than his known sources of income. Rahman's wife has also been sentenced to three years simple imprisonment and a fine of Rs 50,000 slapped on her in the case. Rahaman was fined Rs 50 lakh. Rahaman, who was an inspector when the raid was conducted on his premises on March 14, 2006, retired from service as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.
Judge Lakshminarayana Bhat of the special court for Lokayukta cases found the couple guilty and handed the sentence on July 30.
