Russia says U.S. has not offered to resume nuclear treaty talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the United States had made no approaches to resume talks on a new strategic nuclear arms reduction treaty to replace the so called 2011 "New START" deal. U.S. President Joe Biden said he was ready to "expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework" to replace New START when it expires in 2026, while President Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 11:51 IST
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the United States had made no approaches to resume talks on a new strategic nuclear arms reduction treaty to replace the so-called 2011 "New START" deal.

U.S. President Joe Biden said he was ready to "expeditiously negotiate a new arms control framework" to replace New START when it expires in 2026, while President Vladimir Putin said there could be no winners in any nuclear war. "It has become their habit to announce things over the microphone and then forget about them," Lavrov said. "There have been no approaches to us to restart the negotiation process."

