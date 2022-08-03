Left Menu

2 die from snakebite in UP's Ballia

Updated: 03-08-2022 13:55 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 13:55 IST
A man and a 10-year-old boy died from snakebite in separate incidents here, police said on Wednesday.

Prem Shankar Gupta (55) and Anand Mishra from Kamrauli village in Nagra area died Tuesday, they said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they said.

