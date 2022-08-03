2 die from snakebite in UP's Ballia

A man and a 10-year-old boy died from snakebite in separate incidents here, police said on Wednesday.

Prem Shankar Gupta (55) and Anand Mishra from Kamrauli village in Nagra area died Tuesday, they said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, they said.

