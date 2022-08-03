NCST asks Odisha govt to probe attack on its member

The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has written to the Odisha government, seeking a thorough inquiry into ''serious'' security lapses which led to an attack on its member Ananta Nayak on a tour to Keonjhar district.

In a letter to Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, the commission said it has taken a ''very serious'' note of the lapses in providing adequate security to Nayak, who holds a constitutional post, and the ''casual attitude'' of the district administration.

A similar letter has been sent to Director General of Police Sunil Kumar Bansal and Additional Director General, CB-CID, Arun Bothra.

The NCST said it has received a report on ''disturbance and physical attack'' on Nayak during his tour to Keonjhar in Odisha from July 28 to August 2.

The first incident took place near Vaghamunda Chowk, Harichandanpur Block, on July 29 where around 50 people ''stopped the vehicle of the NCST member, shouted slogans against him and used filthy language'', it said.

The incident was immediately reported to the CB-CID, Keonjhar SP and Odisha DGP for immediate action and they were asked to tighten the security of the NCST member.

However, Nayak was attacked again at Khanji Pani under Telkoi Block on August 1 (Monday).

''It has been reported that a mob of 500-600 people gathered at the spot and obstructed the movement of the member. The mob also obstructed the public hearing to redress grievances of scheduled tribes,'' the letter read.

The commission said the incidents appear to be pre-planned and the response of district authorities shows that they are not serious about ensuring security to the members of the Commission.

''Prima-facie, it appears that the district administration and police have a hostile attitude towards the commission, which is a constitutional body having a mandate for safeguarding the interests of scheduled tribes,'' it said.

Considering the ''serious and repeated'' security lapses causing threat to the life of Nayak, the commission has directed the Odisha Home Secretary and the DGP to get the matter inquired thoroughly by an officer not below the rank of IG and to furnish the report within a period of three days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)