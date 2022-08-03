Users should approach law enforcement agencies against misleading ads on social media: MoS IT

Left Menu

Users should approach law enforcement agencies against misleading and unwanted advertisements on social media, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday. In such cases users are advised to approach the law enforcement agencies, Chandrasekhar said. CCPA also issues advisories from time-to-time in the interest of the general public, Chandrasekhar said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 14:59 IST
Users should approach law enforcement agencies against misleading and unwanted advertisements on social media, Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Wednesday. The minister, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules make the intermediary platforms accountable for timely redressal of grievances received. ''There have been media reports about misleading and unwanted advertisements appearing on various social media platforms. In such cases users are advised to approach the law enforcement agencies,'' Chandrasekhar said. He further said under the new IT rules, social media platforms are also expected to remove any unlawful content as and when brought to their knowledge either through a court order or through a notice by the government or its authorised agencies. The Department of Consumer Affairs runs an online portal, namely 'Grievances Against Misleading Advertisements', where consumers can lodge complaints relating to misleading advertisements on any media, including the digital platforms, the minister added. ''Under section 10 of the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, a Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has been established in July 2020 to regulate matters relating to violation of rights of consumers, unfair trade practices and false or misleading advertisements which are prejudicial to the interest of public and consumers. CCPA also issues advisories from time-to-time in the interest of the general public,'' Chandrasekhar said.

