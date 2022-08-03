First shipment of Ukrainian food cleared inspection, says UN
Updated: 03-08-2022 17:26 IST | Created: 03-08-2022 17:23 IST
The first shipment of over 26,000 tons of Ukrainian food under a Black Sea export deal was cleared to proceed on Wednesday, towards its final destination in Lebanon, according to the United Nations.
A team carried out a three-hour inspection and confirmed the crew and cargo are authorized and were consistent with the information received by the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) before the vessel left Odesa, said a statement from the United Nations Information Service Vienna.
